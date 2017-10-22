Edition:
EI Group PLC (EIGE.L)

EIGE.L on London Stock Exchange

135.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

2.75 (+2.08%)
Prev Close
132.25
Open
133.50
Day's High
135.75
Day's Low
133.50
Volume
452,071
Avg. Vol
658,907
52-wk High
149.75
52-wk Low
88.00

Tue, May 16 2017

First-half revenue up 1.6 pct at UK pub landlord EI Group

May 16 British pub landlord EI Group reported a 1.6 percent rise in first-half revenue and said it had made a good start to the second half, but was mindful of possible economic uncertainty and pressure from new regulations.

BRIEF-EI Group posts H1 underlying PBT of 57 mln pounds

* Announces its interim results for six months ended 31 March 2017

