Eldorado Gold Corp (ELD.TO)

Eldorado unit says efforts to resolve dispute with Greece can bear fruit ATHENS, Sept 21 A dispute between Eldorado Gold and Greece over the Canadian miner's investment in the country can be resolved, the chief executive of the company's Greek unit said on Thursday.

Eldorado gets more Greek mine permits, but standoff persists ATHENS/TORONTO Greece granted Eldorado Gold Corp two remaining permits on Friday for its Olympias mine, the government's latest attempt to defuse a standoff with the Canadian miner, which has threatened to suspend investment in the country.

Greece grants another permit for Eldorado Gold's Olympias project ATHENS, Sept 15 Greece granted Canada's Eldorado Gold another permit for its Olympias mining project on Friday in an attempt to defuse tension with the Vancouver-based company which had threatened to halt investment in the country.

UPDATE 2-Eldorado Gold starts arbitration process on Greek project TORONTO, Sept 14 Canada's Eldorado Gold Corp said on Thursday that it received formal notice of arbitration from Greece, a further advance in its long-running permit tussle, but not enough for the miner to reconsider a looming investment freeze.

Eldorado gets arbitration notice for Greece project Sept 14 Canada's Eldorado Gold Corp said it had received an arbitration notice from the Greek government alleging that the technical study for a metallurgical plant is deficient and thereby violates environmental terms for the project.

