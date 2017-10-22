Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA (ELET6.SA)

Eletrobras to release rules for sale of six distributors in coming days SAO PAULO Brazil's state-controlled power holding company Eletrobras will release rules in coming days for the sale of six regional power distribution companies, Chief Executive Wilson Ferreira Jr said on Wednesday.

Brazil's Eletrobras on track to cut indebtedness, says CEO SAO PAULO, Oct 18 Brazilian state-run power company Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA is relying on the successful completion of an asset sale program to reduce its indebtedness, Chief Executive Officer Wilson Ferreira Junior said on Wednesday.

UPDATE 1-State Grid, Eletrobras to deliver line for Brazil dam early SAO PAULO, Oct 16 State Grid Corp of China and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA will start commercial operation of a key power transmission line for Brazil's Belo Monte dam in December, two months ahead of schedule, an official told Reuters on Monday.

France's Engie to look closely at Brazil Eletrobras assets SAO PAULO French energy conglomerate Engie SA has appetite for more Brazil acquisitions, and will evaluate assets being sold by Eletrobras, despite spending more than $1 billion in a licensing auction last week, Engie's local unit head told Reuters on Wednesday.

Brazil's Eletrobras to auction indebted distributors for 30 cents - sources RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 28 State-run Eletrobras , Brazil's largest power utility holding company, will auction its inefficient and heavily indebted electricity distribution subsidiaries for a symbolic 1 real ($0.31) to the buyers who offer to charge the lowest rates to consumers, sources said on Thursday.

Brazil's Eletrobras may pay debt to Petrobras with assets: minister SAO PAULO Brazilian state-controlled power firm Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA could pay part of its debt to oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA with an assets swap, the country's energy minister, Fernando Coelho Filho, said on Thursday.

Brazil's Eletrobras to start selling stakes in ventures in October RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 27 Brazil's state-run utility, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A., the country's largest, will start selling stakes in dozens of ventures such as wind farms and transmission lines in October, Chief Executive Wilson Ferreira Jr. said on Wednesday.

China's State Grid considering acquisition of Eletrobras distributors SAO PAULO State Grid Corp of China [STGRD.UL] is studying whether to acquire electricity distribution subsidiaries that will be sold by Brazil's state-owned Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA by year's end, an executive at the Chinese firm said on Wednesday.