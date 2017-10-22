Elmos Semiconductor AG (ELGG.DE)
ELGG.DE on Xetra
25.56EUR
20 Oct 2017
25.56EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.92 (+3.71%)
€0.92 (+3.71%)
Prev Close
€24.64
€24.64
Open
€24.61
€24.61
Day's High
€25.56
€25.56
Day's Low
€24.61
€24.61
Volume
37,691
37,691
Avg. Vol
27,955
27,955
52-wk High
€25.60
€25.60
52-wk Low
€13.01
€13.01
BRIEF-Elmos Semiconductor prolongs cooperation and research contract with Fraunhofer-Institut Duisburg
* PROLONGATION OF COOPERATION AND RESEARCH CONTRACT WITH FRAUNHOFER-INSTITUT DUISBURG AGREED
BRIEF-Elmos Semiconductor Q2 EBIT reached 6.2 million euro
* DGAP-NEWS: ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG: SALES GROWTH CONTINUES IN SECOND QUARTER
BRIEF-Elmos Semiconductor raises 2017 Ebit margin target
* dgap-adhoc: Elmos Semiconductor revised forecast for fiscal year 2017
BRIEF-Elmos Semiconductor: Weyer becomes chairman of supervisory board
* WEYER BECOMES CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD - ZIMMER APPOINTED HONORARY CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD
BRIEF-Elmos Semiconductor successfully places 40 mln eur promissory note loan
* PROMISSORY NOTE LOAN OF 40 MILLION EURO FOR REFINANCING PURPOSES SUCCESSFULLY PLACED
BRIEF-Elmos Semiconductor Q1 EBIT up at 4.7 million euros
* Increasing sales by 13.1 percent year on year to 60.8 million euros ($66.24 million) in Q1 of 2017
