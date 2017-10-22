Emera Inc (EMA.TO)
EMA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
48.47CAD
20 Oct 2017
48.47CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$48.47
$48.47
Open
$48.58
$48.58
Day's High
$48.75
$48.75
Day's Low
$48.41
$48.41
Volume
378,585
378,585
Avg. Vol
511,126
511,126
52-wk High
$49.24
$49.24
52-wk Low
$43.76
$43.76
BRIEF-Emera Inc approves increase in common dividend
* Emera approves increase in common dividend and declares quarterly dividends
BRIEF-Emera Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.55
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Emera Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.72
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
