Emami Ltd (EMAM.NS)
EMAM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,152.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.50 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
Rs1,154.40
Open
Rs1,148.00
Day's High
Rs1,164.80
Day's Low
Rs1,145.50
Volume
13,174
Avg. Vol
141,493
52-wk High
Rs1,260.00
52-wk Low
Rs935.40
Wed, Aug 2 2017
BRIEF-Emami says domestic business in Q1 significantly impacted due to downstocking for GST
* Says domestic business in Q1 significantly impacted due to downstocking for GST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Emami says Q1 domestic business 'significantly impacted due to downstocking for GST'
BRIEF-India's Emami June-qtr consol PAT falls about 98 pct
* June quarter consol net profit after tax 10.4 million rupees versus profit 566.5 million rupees last year
BRIEF-India's Emami incorporates wholly owned unit in Sri Lanka
* Says co has incorporated wholly owned subsidiary Emami Indo Lanka (Pvt) Limited in Sri Lanka Source text - (http://bit.ly/2tI2Xwq) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Emami Ltd consol March-qtr profit up 1.5 pct
* Consensus forecast for march-quarter consol profit was 1.18 billion rupees
