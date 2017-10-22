Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA)

Factbox: Winners and losers in Bombardier/Airbus CSeries deal MONTREAL Airbus SE takes a majority stake in Bombardier Inc's CSeries jet program for $1, in a game-changing aerospace deal that puts pressure on rivals Boeing Co and Embraer.

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks fall on political woes; Embraer drops By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Oct 17 Brazilian stocks fell on Tuesday as lawmakers debated whether to put President Michel Temer on trial before the Supreme Court, a potential blow to his agenda of market-friendly reforms. Traders largely expect the center-right president to successfully dodge corruption charges, as he did with a similar string of accusations earlier this year. Still, a smaller-than-expected show of support for Temer could indicate he will struggle t

Brazil's Embraer says CSeries deal underscores huge opportunities BRASILIA, Oct 17 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA on Tuesday said Airbus taking a majority stake in Bombardier Inc's CSeries jetliner program underscores huge opportunities in the 100-150-seat airliner market.

Embraer selects Gogo AVANCE L5 for Legacy 450, Legacy 500 business jets * Embraer selected Gogo business aviation's inflight connectivity technology for its Legacy 450, Legacy 500 business jets

Brazil's Embraer delivers 25 commercial, 20 executive jets in Q3 SAO PAULO, Oct 10 Embraer SA delivered 25 commercial jets and 20 executive jets in the third quarter of 2017, the Brazilian planemaker said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

Embraer redesigns top-selling light jet for 2018 LAS VEGAS, Oct 9 Embraer SA's most popular corporate jet will be revamped next year, with the Brazilian planemaker on Monday announcing a redesigned cabin and new inflight entertainment system for its eight-seater Phenom 300.

Embraer announces firm order for 20 E-Jets from SkyWest * Embraer SA - ‍order has a value of USD 914 million, based on current list prices, and will be included in Embraer's 2017 third-quarter backlog