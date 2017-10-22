Man Group PLC (EMG.L)
Fri, Oct 13 2017
Man Group Q3 assets up 7.9 pct on market gains, inflows
LONDON, Oct 13 British hedge fund Man Group's assets rose 7.9 percent in the third quarter, boosted by market gains and net inflows to its funds, including in emerging market debt.
BRIEF-Man Group reports 5.63 pct passive stake in Zumiez
* Man Group Plc reports 5.63 percent passive stake in Zumiez Inc, as of July 19, 2017 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tY0JJZ) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Man Group Plc reports 5.01 pct passive stake in Commercial Vehicle Group as of July 3, 2017
* Man Group Plc reports a 5.01 percent passive stake in commercial vehicle group inc as of July 3, 2017 -sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ujUfnH) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Man Group Plc reports 5.02 pct passive stake in RPX as of June 27, 2017
* Man Group Plc reports 5.02 percent passive stake in rpx corp as of june 27, 2017 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2tz1x4n) Further company coverage:
MOVES-Standard Chartered, Man Group, Deutsche Bank
July 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MOVES-Hedge fund Man Group names co-CEOs for its investment management unit
July 7 UK-based hedge fund Man Group PLC said it promoted Antoine Forterre and Matthew Sargaison as co-CEOs of Man AHL, its diversified quantitative investment management unit.
MOVES-Man Group appoints Steven Desmyter head of responsible investment
June 20 Hedge fund Man Group Plc said on Tuesday it appointed Steven Desmyter as head of responsible investment.
BRIEF-Man Group Plc reports 5.73 pct passive stake in Broadwind Energy as of May 3
* Man Group Plc reports a 5.73 percent passive stake in Broadwind Energy Inc as of may 3 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ptttYB) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Man Group says AGM votes to approve directors' pay report
* 851.3 million votes cast at agm to approve directors' remuneration report , 335.1 million votes against Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
BRIEF-Man Group says Phillip Colebatch to step down from board
* Phillip Colebatch will step down from Man Group's board on 30 September 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
