Empire Company Ltd (EMPa.TO)
EMPa.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
23.04CAD
20 Oct 2017
23.04CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.04 (+0.17%)
$0.04 (+0.17%)
Prev Close
$23.00
$23.00
Open
$23.01
$23.01
Day's High
$23.08
$23.08
Day's Low
$22.88
$22.88
Volume
255,280
255,280
Avg. Vol
416,484
416,484
52-wk High
$24.29
$24.29
52-wk Low
$14.74
$14.74
Select another date:
Thu, Sep 14 2017
BRIEF-Empire Company reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.20
* Empire Company reports improved fiscal 2018 first quarter results
Sobey's owner Empire Co beats fourth-quarter profit estimates, shares jump
Canadian food retailer Sobey's parent Empire Co Ltd reported a higher-than-expected profit in the fourth quarter, setting the company's stock for its best day in more than four years.
BRIEF-Empire Co reports Q4 earnings per share C$0.11
* Empire Company reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year results
BRIEF-Empire Co says to deliver $500 mln in annualized savings by 2020
* Empire launches major transformation initiative to simplify its business, unlock national scale and significantly reduce costs
BRIEF-Empire appoints Michael Vels as chief financial officer
* Empire appoints Michael Vels as chief financial officer - Clinton Keay assumes role of executive vice president technology and lead of company's transformation office
Select another date:
- Empire's (EMP.A) CEO Michael Medline on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
- Empire's (EMP.A) Interim CEO François Vimard on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
- Empire's (EMP.A) CEO Marc Poulin on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
- Empire's (EMP.A) CEO Marc Poulin on Q2 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
- Empire's (EMP.A) CEO Marc Poulin on Q1 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
- Empire company's (EMP.A) CEO Marc Poulin on Q3 2015 Results -- Earnings Call Transcript