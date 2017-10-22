Equitable Group Inc (EQB.TO)
EQB.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
58.08CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.09 (+0.16%)
Prev Close
$57.99
Open
$57.81
Day's High
$58.50
Day's Low
$57.81
Volume
23,307
Avg. Vol
28,643
52-wk High
$74.66
52-wk Low
$36.15
BRIEF-Equitable Group Q2 diluted earnings per share $2.28
* Equitable Group reports second quarter 2017 results and increases dividend
Canada's Equitable Group adds lenders to C$2 bln loan syndicate
May 3 Canadian mortgage provider Equitable Group Inc said on Wednesday it had added three more banks to a syndicate that would fund its C$2 billion ($1.46 billion) loan commitment.
BRIEF-Equitable Group lenders supporting $2 bln funding to include Canada's largest banks
* Equitable Group- syndicate of lenders supporting co's $2 billion backstop secured funding facility been expanded to include all 6 Canada's largest banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Equitable Group gets $2 bln loan, sees gains from rival's woes
May 1 Canadian mortgage provider Equitable Group Inc said it received a C$2 billion ($1.47 billion) loan commitment and expected applications to increase in the coming weeks, at a time when rival Home Capital Group's withdrawals are rising.
