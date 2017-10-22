Edition:
United States

Equiniti Group PLC (EQN.L)

EQN.L on London Stock Exchange

302.20GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-1.80 (-0.59%)
Prev Close
304.00
Open
300.00
Day's High
307.50
Day's Low
297.50
Volume
2,957,934
Avg. Vol
1,109,527
52-wk High
319.30
52-wk Low
170.13

Wed, Jul 12 2017

Photo

UK's Equiniti to buy Wells Fargo's share registration unit for $227 million

Britain's Equiniti Group Plc said it would buy Wells Fargo & Co's share registration business for $227 million as it looks to enter the United States, the largest and most active share registration market.

UK's Equiniti to buy Wells Fargo's share registration unit for $227 mln

July 12 Britain's Equiniti Group Plc said it would buy Wells Fargo & Co's share registration business for $227 million as it looks to enter the United States, the largest and most active share registration market.

BRIEF-Equiniti to buy Wells Fargo Share Registration & Services business for $227 mln

* ‍Proposed acquisition and carve out of Wells Fargo Share Registration & Services business for total cash consideration of $227 million

BRIEF-Wells Fargo & Co to sell its shareowner services business for $227 mln

* Entered into an agreement to sell its shareowner services business to Equiniti Group PLC

