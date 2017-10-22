Equiniti Group PLC (EQN.L)
EQN.L on London Stock Exchange
302.20GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-1.80 (-0.59%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
UK's Equiniti to buy Wells Fargo's share registration unit for $227 million
Britain's Equiniti Group Plc said it would buy Wells Fargo & Co's share registration business for $227 million as it looks to enter the United States, the largest and most active share registration market.
