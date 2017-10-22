Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO)
ERF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
10.86CAD
20 Oct 2017
10.86CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.01 (+0.09%)
$0.01 (+0.09%)
Prev Close
$10.85
$10.85
Open
$10.85
$10.85
Day's High
$10.96
$10.96
Day's Low
$10.76
$10.76
Volume
1,233,287
1,233,287
Avg. Vol
1,171,360
1,171,360
52-wk High
$13.55
$13.55
52-wk Low
$8.50
$8.50
Select another date:
Fri, Aug 11 2017
BRIEF-Enerplus reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.53
* Enerplus Corp - second quarter 2017 production averaged 86,209 BOE per day, including 40,994 barrels per day of crude oil and natural gas liquids
BRIEF-Enerplus Q1 earnings per share c$0.32
* Enerplus corp - enerplus is reducing its 2017 operating expense guidance to $6.85 per boe from $7.25 per boe
Select another date:
- High-Quality Energy Stocks Are Still 30% Undervalued As Oil Enters Into A Cyclical Upturn
- Hartstreet: Enhanced Completions In The Bakken Could Cap Upside To The USO
- Enerplus (ERF) Presents At Peters & Co. Limited 21st Annual Energy Conference - Slideshow
- Hartstreet LLC: New Bakken Well Design And Its Viability At Today's Oil Price
- Enerplus Resources Is Undervalued
- Bakken Oil Producers: IP30 Data And Well Metrics Update - Economics Of The Average Well