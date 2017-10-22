Edition:
United States

Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO)

ERF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

10.86CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.09%)
Prev Close
$10.85
Open
$10.85
Day's High
$10.96
Day's Low
$10.76
Volume
1,233,287
Avg. Vol
1,171,360
52-wk High
$13.55
52-wk Low
$8.50

Select another date:

Fri, Aug 11 2017

BRIEF-Enerplus reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.53

* Enerplus Corp - second quarter 2017 production averaged 86,209 BOE per day, including 40,994 barrels per day of crude oil and natural gas liquids

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Enerplus Q1 earnings per share c$0.32

* Enerplus corp - enerplus is reducing its 2017 operating expense guidance to $6.85 per boe from $7.25 per boe

Select another date:

Market Views

» More ERF.TO Market Views