Eramet SA (ERMT.PA)
ERMT.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
71.32EUR
20 Oct 2017
71.32EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€1.22 (+1.74%)
€1.22 (+1.74%)
Prev Close
€70.10
€70.10
Open
€70.72
€70.72
Day's High
€72.57
€72.57
Day's Low
€70.72
€70.72
Volume
114,221
114,221
Avg. Vol
125,498
125,498
52-wk High
€72.57
€72.57
52-wk Low
€36.43
€36.43
Wed, Sep 13 2017
BRIEF-Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit sell Eramet stake at 57 euros per share
* Intesa and UniCredit sold all shares they had in Eramet, specifically Intesa's 7.114 percent and UniCredit's 4.062 percent
BRIEF-Intesa, UniCredit start placement of up to 11.176 pct of Eramet
* Intesa Sanpaolo Spa, UniCredit start placement of up to 11.176 percent stake in the company
UPDATE 1-Eramet plans more nickel cost cuts, to target lower grades
* Group operating profit rose on strong manganese unit (Recasts with CEO comments from conference call)
