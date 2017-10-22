Edition:
United States

Eramet SA (ERMT.PA)

ERMT.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

71.32EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€1.22 (+1.74%)
Prev Close
€70.10
Open
€70.72
Day's High
€72.57
Day's Low
€70.72
Volume
114,221
Avg. Vol
125,498
52-wk High
€72.57
52-wk Low
€36.43

Select another date:

Wed, Sep 13 2017

BRIEF-Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit sell Eramet stake at 57 euros per share

* Intesa and UniCredit sold all shares they had in Eramet, specifically Intesa's 7.114 percent and UniCredit's 4.062 percent ​

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Intesa, UniCredit start placement of up to 11.176 pct of Eramet

* Intesa Sanpaolo Spa, UniCredit start placement of up to 11.176 percent stake in the company

UPDATE 1-Eramet plans more nickel cost cuts, to target lower grades

* Group operating profit rose on strong manganese unit (Recasts with CEO comments from conference call)

Select another date:

Market Views

» More ERMT.PA Market Views