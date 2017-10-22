Essentra PLC (ESNT.L)
ESNT.L on London Stock Exchange
502.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-10.50 (-2.05%)
Prev Close
513.00
Open
511.00
Day's High
516.00
Day's Low
496.40
Volume
984,451
Avg. Vol
429,547
52-wk High
588.50
52-wk Low
366.70
Mon, Sep 25 2017
BRIEF-Essentra says two packaging sites in Puerto Rico disrupted due to hurricane
* CONFIRMS THAT ITS TWO HEALTH & PERSONAL CARE PACKAGING SITES IN PUERTO RICO HAVE BEEN DISRUPTED AS A RESULT OF RECENT HURRICANE MARIA
UPDATE 1-Essentra H1 profit sinks; improvement seen in second half
July 28 Essentra Plc, a supplier of speciality plastic and packaging products, reported a 29 percent fall in the first-half profit, but said it expected to see improvement during the remainder of the year.
Essentra profit falls as unit integration woes continue
July 28 Essentra Plc, a supplier of speciality plastic and packaging products, said its profit fell 29 percent in the first half as sales at its health and personal care packaging unit continued to slow due to integration issues.
BRIEF-Essentra sells packaging site in Bristol
* Announces divestment of its consumer packaging site in Bristol, UK to Broomco (4294) Limited, an affiliate of euro packaging, for an undisclosed consideration
