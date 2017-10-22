Essentra PLC (ESNT.L)

UPDATE 1-Essentra H1 profit sinks; improvement seen in second half July 28 Essentra Plc, a supplier of speciality plastic and packaging products, reported a 29 percent fall in the first-half profit, but said it expected to see improvement during the remainder of the year.

Essentra profit falls as unit integration woes continue July 28 Essentra Plc, a supplier of speciality plastic and packaging products, said its profit fell 29 percent in the first half as sales at its health and personal care packaging unit continued to slow due to integration issues.