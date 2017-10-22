Empiric Student Property PLC (ESP.L)
ESP.L on London Stock Exchange
98.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
98.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.25 (+0.26%)
0.25 (+0.26%)
Prev Close
97.75
97.75
Open
98.75
98.75
Day's High
98.75
98.75
Day's Low
97.00
97.00
Volume
865,009
865,009
Avg. Vol
1,234,167
1,234,167
52-wk High
116.42
116.42
52-wk Low
97.00
97.00
Mon, Aug 14 2017
BRIEF-Empiric Student enters deal for premium student accommodation development
* SAYS ENTERED INTO A FORWARD FUNDED AGREEMENT FOR A 166 BED PREMIUM STUDENT ACCOMMODATION DEVELOPMENT IN EDINBURGH
BRIEF-Empiric Student Property buys freehold of a Liverpool building
* SAYS TO ACQUIRE FREEHOLD OF HAHNEMANN BUILDING IN LIVERPOOL FOR 10.8 MILLION STG
BRIEF-Empiric Student Property to raise up to 150 million pounds
* Board confirms its intention to proceed with an issue of shares to raise up to 150 million stg
BRIEF-Empiric Student Property targeting dividend of 6.1 pence for 2017
* targeting a dividend of 6.1 pence per ordinary share for year to 31 december 2017
