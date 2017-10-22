Edition:
Evertz Technologies Ltd (ET.TO)

ET.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

18.45CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.35 (+1.93%)
Prev Close
$18.10
Open
$18.20
Day's High
$18.80
Day's Low
$18.17
Volume
39,636
Avg. Vol
19,643
52-wk High
$18.85
52-wk Low
$15.72

BRIEF-Evertz Technologies reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.17

* Evertz Technologies reports record quarterly revenue for the first quarter ended July 31, 2017

BRIEF-Evertz Technologies ‍reports receipt of purchase orders in excess of $10 mln

* Says ‍reported receipt of purchase orders for IP facility from a U.S. customer totaling in excess of $10 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Evertz technologies reports record revenue for fiscal 2017

* Q4 REVENUE C$106.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW C$101.2 MILLION

