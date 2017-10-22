Evertz Technologies Ltd (ET.TO)
ET.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
18.45CAD
20 Oct 2017
18.45CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.35 (+1.93%)
$0.35 (+1.93%)
Prev Close
$18.10
$18.10
Open
$18.20
$18.20
Day's High
$18.80
$18.80
Day's Low
$18.17
$18.17
Volume
39,636
39,636
Avg. Vol
19,643
19,643
52-wk High
$18.85
$18.85
52-wk Low
$15.72
$15.72
Select another date:
Tue, Sep 12 2017
BRIEF-Evertz Technologies reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.17
* Evertz Technologies reports record quarterly revenue for the first quarter ended July 31, 2017
BRIEF-Evertz Technologies reports receipt of purchase orders in excess of $10 mln
* Says reported receipt of purchase orders for IP facility from a U.S. customer totaling in excess of $10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Evertz technologies reports record revenue for fiscal 2017
* Q4 REVENUE C$106.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW C$101.2 MILLION
Select another date:
- Could Salesforce.com Be Fudging Their Sales Numbers?
- Salesforce Steps Up Cloud Market Competition With New Mobile Platform, HP Partnership
- Harvard Management's Latest M&A Foray
- Earnings Preview: Salesforce.com Fiscal Q2 2014
- SMTP Inc.: Rapid Growth And Strong Dividend, But At A Risk
- Vocus: Another SaaS Train About To Leave The Station