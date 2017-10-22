Edition:
Europcar Groupe SA (EUCAR.PA)

EUCAR.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

12.15EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.10 (+0.83%)
Prev Close
€12.05
Open
€12.34
Day's High
€12.52
Day's Low
€11.80
Volume
697,916
Avg. Vol
312,960
52-wk High
€13.58
52-wk Low
€7.97

Tue, Oct 3 2017

BRIEF-Eurazeo sells 10 pct stake in Europcar

* Eurazeo announces that, together with its co-investors ECIP Europcar Sarl, it has successfully sold 16,103,088 ordinary shares of Europcar Groupe SA, representing 10.00% of Europcar’s share capital and 10.04% of Europcar’s voting rights

BRIEF-Europcar Groupe successfully places EUR 175 million in new shares

* ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF EUROPCAR GROUPE’S CAPITAL INCREASE THROUGH A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF €175 MILLION IN NEW SHARES

BRIEF-Europcar plans to issue new shares up to 10 pct of its capital

* Europcar groupe says launches a capital increase via a private placement

France's Europcar to acquire low-cost rival Goldcar

Europcar has agreed to buy Europe's largest low-cost car rental company Goldcar, the French firm said on Monday, marking its fourth acquisition this year and sending its shares to a record high.

BRIEF-Europcar Group invests in Snappcar

* EUROPCAR GROUP INVESTS IN SNAPPCAR, THE SECOND LARGEST INTERNATIONAL PEER-TO-PEER CAR SHARING PLAYER IN EUROPE

