Edition:
United States

Evonik Industries AG (EVKn.DE)

EVKn.DE on Xetra

29.95EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.15 (-0.50%)
Prev Close
€30.10
Open
€30.18
Day's High
€30.33
Day's Low
€29.90
Volume
432,106
Avg. Vol
612,114
52-wk High
€32.25
52-wk Low
€25.61

Select another date:

Wed, Sep 6 2017

BRIEF-Evonik plant in Texas resumes full operations

* Says production plant in Deer Park, Texas has resumed full operations

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Evonik temporarily shuts down Deer Park, Texas plant due to tropical storm

* Says evonik oil additives USA unit temporarily shut down its production at Deer Park, Texas plant due to tropical storm Harvey Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Grace agrees to acquire Evonik Dental silica and huber defoamer product lines

* Grace agrees to acquire Evonik Dental silica and huber defoamer product lines

BRIEF-Evonik closes acquisition of silica business from J.M. Huber

* Says successfully acquires silica business from J.M. Huber corporation

EU mergers and takeovers (June 22)

BRUSSELS, June 22 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

EU approves Evonik's purchase of Huber Silica with conditions

BRUSSELS EU antitrust regulators said on Thursday that they had cleared German chemical company Evonik's planned $630 million purchase of U.S. company Huber Corp's [CPKEL.UL] silica business.

BRIEF-Evonik signs 1.75 bln eur refinancing package

* Says signs new syndicated credit line worth 1.75 billion eur to refinance existing credit lines‍​

New Evonik CEO aims to lift margins to 18-20 percent

FRANKFURT The new chief executive of German's Evonik set himself a target of improving margins of adjusted core earnings over sales to 18-20 percent, up from 17 percent last year.

EU mergers and takeovers (May 31)

BRUSSELS, May 31 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

Evonik Q1 core profit up 8 pct on demand for tyre silica, additives

FRANKFURT, May 5 German's Evonik on Friday reported an 8 percent increase in adjusted core profit for the first quarter, bolstered by high demand for specialty chemicals such as coating additives and silica for tyres.

Select another date:

Market Views

» More EVKn.DE Market Views