EVRAZ plc (EVRE.L)

EVRE.L on London Stock Exchange

327.10GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

10.70 (+3.38%)
Prev Close
316.40
Open
319.10
Day's High
330.50
Day's Low
316.60
Volume
5,023,940
Avg. Vol
2,806,845
52-wk High
339.74
52-wk Low
169.80

Wed, Oct 18 2017

Russia's Evraz could mitigate impact of U.S. steel import tariffs: CFO

LONDON Russian steel and mining company Evraz could mitigate the impact of U.S. steel import tariffs if they are imposed by re-routing exports to other markets, the firm's chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

UPDATE 2-Evraz doubles H1 profit, to pay first dividend since 2014

MOSCOW, Aug 10 Russian integrated steel and mining company Evraz reported a doubling in first-half core profits on Thursday and proposed its first dividend since 2014, with results buoyed by higher coking coal and steel prices.

UPDATE 1-Russia's Evraz hit by cyber attack, output unaffected

MOSCOW, June 27 Russian steelmaker Evraz said on Tuesday its information systems had been hit by a cyber attack but its output was not affected.

Russia's Evraz to supply pipes for Kinder Morgan's pipeline expansion

Evraz Plc, Russia's No. 2 steelmaker, signed an agreement with Kinder Morgan Inc to supply about 250,000 metric tons of pipe to the U.S. pipeline company for the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

