EVRAZ plc (EVRE.L)

UPDATE 2-Evraz doubles H1 profit, to pay first dividend since 2014 MOSCOW, Aug 10 Russian integrated steel and mining company Evraz reported a doubling in first-half core profits on Thursday and proposed its first dividend since 2014, with results buoyed by higher coking coal and steel prices.

UPDATE 1-Russia's Evraz hit by cyber attack, output unaffected MOSCOW, June 27 Russian steelmaker Evraz said on Tuesday its information systems had been hit by a cyber attack but its output was not affected.

Russia's Evraz to supply pipes for Kinder Morgan's pipeline expansion Evraz Plc, Russia's No. 2 steelmaker, signed an agreement with Kinder Morgan Inc to supply about 250,000 metric tons of pipe to the U.S. pipeline company for the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline.