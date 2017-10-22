EVRAZ plc (EVRE.L)
327.10GBp
20 Oct 2017
10.70 (+3.38%)
316.40
319.10
330.50
316.60
5,023,940
2,806,845
339.74
169.80
Wed, Oct 18 2017
Russia's Evraz could mitigate impact of U.S. steel import tariffs: CFO
LONDON Russian steel and mining company Evraz could mitigate the impact of U.S. steel import tariffs if they are imposed by re-routing exports to other markets, the firm's chief financial officer said on Wednesday.
UPDATE 2-Evraz doubles H1 profit, to pay first dividend since 2014
MOSCOW, Aug 10 Russian integrated steel and mining company Evraz reported a doubling in first-half core profits on Thursday and proposed its first dividend since 2014, with results buoyed by higher coking coal and steel prices.
UPDATE 1-Russia's Evraz hit by cyber attack, output unaffected
MOSCOW, June 27 Russian steelmaker Evraz said on Tuesday its information systems had been hit by a cyber attack but its output was not affected.
Russia's Evraz to supply pipes for Kinder Morgan's pipeline expansion
Evraz Plc, Russia's No. 2 steelmaker, signed an agreement with Kinder Morgan Inc to supply about 250,000 metric tons of pipe to the U.S. pipeline company for the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline.
Russia's Evraz to supply pipes for Kinder Morgan's pipeline expansion
May 2 Evraz Plc, Russia's No. 2 steelmaker, signed an agreement with Kinder Morgan Inc to supply about 250,000 metric tons of pipe to the U.S. pipeline company for the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline.