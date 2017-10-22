Sodexo SA (EXHO.PA)

Services group Sodexo sees some impact from euro's strength PARIS, Sept 18 Sodexo, a French facilities management and vouchers group, said on Monday there would be some impact on its results from the recent rise in the euro.

BRIEF-Sodexo issues bonds amouting to 200 million euros - Euronext * SODEXO ISSUES 2,000 BONDS AMOUTING TO EUR 200 MILLION Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

UPDATE 1-French group Sodexo cuts annual sales growth goal after weak Q3 * Keeps FY 2016/17 operating profit growth goal (Adds CEO comments from call)

BRIEF-Sodexo CEO eyes FY 17/18 organic sales growth of 2.5-3 pct July 6 Sodexo CEO Michel Landel tells a conference call:

French company Sodexo cuts full year sales growth goal after weak Q3 PARIS, July 6 French facilities management and vouchers group Sodexo cut its full year sales growth goal on Thursday after a weaker-than-expected performance in the third quarter.

BRIEF-Sodexo decides to cancel 2,910,690 treasury shares * SHARE CAPITAL NOW AMOUNTS TO EUR 603,321,796, OR 150,830,449 SHARES, AT A PAR VALUE OF EUR 4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Sodexo appoints Aurélien Sonet as CEO of its benefits & rewards services arm * Appoints Aurélien Sonet as Chief Executive Officer of its Benefits & Rewards Services division

Sodexo CEO Landel to retire, Machuel named successor PARIS French catering-to-vouchers group Sodexo said on Tuesday that digital boss Denis Machuel would replace veteran Chief Executive Michel Landel, who is retiring in January 2018.