Experian PLC (EXPN.L)

BRIEF-Experian reports 6 pct growth in Q1 total revenue constant currency * In three months ended 30 June 2017, total revenue growth from ongoing activities was 6 percent at constant exchange rates and organic revenue growth was 4 percent

BRIEF-Experian names Mike Rogers as chairman designate of remuneration committee * Mike Rogers has been appointed as a new independent non-executive director with effect from 1 July 2017, and as chairman-designate of remuneration committee

Credit checker Experian expects more growth after revenue rises May 18 Experian Plc, the world's biggest credit data company, expects another year of good growth, it said on Thursday, after reporting a 5 percent rise in full-year organic revenue from ongoing activities at constant exchange rates, helped by strong growth across all regions.