Frontera Energy Corp (FEC.TO)

Frontera fails to win new contract for Peru oil block -Petroperu LIMA, Oct 11 Canadian oil firm Frontera Energy Corp did not secure a new contract for operating Peru's biggest oil block because of a lack of "adequate conditions," state-owned energy company Petroperu announced on Wednesday.

Frontera seeks to invoke force majeure due to Peru protests LIMA Frontera Energy Corp is seeking to declare force majeure due to protests by Amazonian tribes in Peru that have halted its operations in the country's biggest oil block, Peru's energy regulator Perupetro said Tuesday.

Indigenous people seize some facilities on Peru oil field: chieftain LIMA Indigenous people living on Peru's largest oil field concession have seized some facilities operated by Frontera Energy Corp demanding that the government apply an indigenous rights law before signing a new contract with the Canadian company, a tribal chieftain said on Tuesday.