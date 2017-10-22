Federal Bank Ltd (FED.NS)

India's Federal Bank Q2 profit rises, beats estimates Oct 16 India's Federal Bank Ltd posted a 31 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, helped by lower provisions for bad loans.

BRIEF-India's S Chand and Company June qtr loss narrows * June quarter loss 79 million rupees versus loss 108.7 million rupees year ago

* Says Q1 FY18 net interest margin at 3.13 percent

India's Federal Bank Q1 profit rises 26 pct, lags estimates July 26 - India's Federal Bank Ltd posted a 26 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, but lagged estimates as provisions for bad loans rose.

BRIEF-RBI says foreign investment limit in Federal Bank raised to 74 pct‍​ * Monitoring of foreign investment under PIS in Indian companies – Federal Bank Limited ‍​

* Approved closure of QIP issue period,approved QIP issue price of INR 116 per equity share to floor price of INR 117.04 per share