Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (FFH.TO)

* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd - has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus with Canadian securities regulatory authorities
* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd - announces hiring of David Johnston as a global advisor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd - shares were sold as part of ICICI Lombard's Initial Public Offering, which values ICICI Lombard at RS. 30,000 crore
TORONTO, Aug 24 Canada's benchmark stock index inched higher on Thursday, boosted by a sharp jump in Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd after it sold a Singapore insurer, while Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce fell after it reported a rise in quarterly net income.
TORONTO, Aug 24 Canada's main stock index ended slightly higher on Thursday, with a sharp jump in Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd after it sold a Singapore insurer offset by a fall in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce after it reported earnings.
SINGAPORE/TOKYO Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company (MSI) is acquiring Singapore's First Capital Insurance for $1.6 billion from Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings , in the biggest takeover by a Japanese insurer in populous Southeast Asia - a key target region for global players.
* Mitsui Sumitomo, Fairfax to also explore global partnership
* Mitsui Sumitomo, Fairfax to also explore a global partnership
Aug 23 Japanese insurer Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance has entered into a deal with Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings to buy Singapore-based insurer First Capital for $1.6 billion, Fairfax said in a statement on Wednesday.
* Fairfax and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance enter into strategic alliance and sale of First Capital