Edition:
United States

FirstGroup PLC (FGP.L)

FGP.L on London Stock Exchange

108.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.30 (+0.28%)
Prev Close
107.70
Open
108.70
Day's High
108.90
Day's Low
107.30
Volume
1,362,620
Avg. Vol
1,821,326
52-wk High
154.50
52-wk Low
99.18

Tue, Jul 11 2017

UK market regulator raises competition concerns in FirstGroup, MTR contract

July 11 UK market regulator Competition and Markets Authority raised concerns on Tuesday about the lack of competition on one train route, between London and Exeter, which is part of the new South Western franchise awarded to FirstGroup and Hong Kong's MTR.

BRIEF-Bombardier signs rail and maintenance contract in the UK

* Bombardier wins major rail and maintenance contract in the UK

West Face declares stake in Britain's FirstGroup

LONDON Canadian activist investor West Face Capital on Thursday disclosed a 5 percent stake in FirstGroup after the British transport company's shares fell more than 5 percent.

UPDATE 1-Britain's FirstGroup reports 23 pct profit jump but outlook knocks shares

June 1 British transport company FirstGroup reported a 23 percent jump in annual profit on Thursday thanks to an improved performance of its U.S. operations, but gave a cautious trading outlook and failed to reinstate its dividend.

Market Views

