Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd (FLFL.NS)
FLFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
364.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs4.30 (+1.19%)
Prev Close
Rs360.60
Open
Rs360.50
Day's High
Rs366.00
Day's Low
Rs355.60
Volume
52,889
Avg. Vol
230,204
52-wk High
Rs412.00
52-wk Low
Rs108.00
Wed, Oct 18 2017
BRIEF-Future Lifestyle Fashions says not considered plans for partnership with Flipkart for retail
* Clarifies that it has not considered or approved plans for partnership with Flipkart for retail Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Future Lifestyle Fashions June qtr profit rises
* June quarter net profit 235.2 million rupees versus profit 182.7 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Future Lifestyle Fashions gets shareholders' nod to borrow amount up to 7.50 bln rupees
* Gets shareholders' nod to borrow by issue of debt instruments an amount up to 7.50 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2wnx8ra) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Future Lifestyle Fashions March-qtr net profit rises
* March quarter net profit 189.3 million rupees versus profit 52.2 million rupees year ago
