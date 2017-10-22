Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMSAUBD.MX)

BRIEF-FEMSA announces the completion of the offering of shares in Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. * FEMSA announces the completion of the offering of shares in Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Mexico's Femsa to sell 5 percent of Heineken, worth 2.5 billion euros MEXICO CITY Heineken shareholder Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa) said on Monday it was planning to sell an approximate 5 percent stake in the world's second largest brewer, worth 2.5 billion euros ($3 billion).

Mexican bottler and retailer Femsa names Eduardo Padilla next CEO MEXICO CITY, Aug 29 Mexican bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa) on Tuesday named veteran executive Eduardo Padilla as the firm's next chief executive officer effective next year, the company said in a statement.

UPDATE 2-Mexico's Femsa Q2 profit falls, dragging down shares MEXICO CITY, July 25 Shares in Mexican bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa) fell on Tuesday after it reported a drop in quarterly profits, hurt by rising costs.

Mexico's Femsa posts 4.4 pct yr/yr fall in Q2 net profit MEXICO CITY, July 25 Mexican bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa) reported a 4.4 percent year-on-year fall in its second-quarter net profit on Tuesday.

Coke Femsa loses key Brazil distribution deal; shares slump MEXICO CITY Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa , the world's largest Coke bottler, said on Monday it is poised to lose a key distribution contract in Brazil, sending its shares down 5 percent, even as it reported an 11.5 percent jump in quarterly net profit.

UPDATE 4-Coke Femsa loses key Brazil distribution deal; shares slump MEXICO CITY, July 24 Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa , the world's largest Coke bottler, said on Monday it is poised to lose a key distribution contract in Brazil, sending its shares down 5 percent, even as it reported an 11.5 percent jump in quarterly net profit.

Femsa first-quarter profit rises, but electricity costs took a bite MEXICO CITY Mexican bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano on Friday said its first-quarter net profit rose 9.7 percent year-on-year, below market expectations as a spike in electricity prices ate into a surge in sales.