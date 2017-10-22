First Majestic Silver Corp (FR.TO)
8.83CAD
20 Oct 2017
$0.06 (+0.68%)
$8.77
$8.74
$8.86
$8.67
645,065
659,788
$14.36
$7.51
Tue, Oct 17 2017
BRIEF-FIRST MAJESTIC PRODUCES 4.0 MLN SILVER EQV. OZ IN THIRD QUARTER
* FIRST MAJESTIC PRODUCES 4.0M SILVER EQV. OZ IN THIRD QUARTER
Canada's First Majestic Silver says four workers die at Mexican mine
Canadian silver miner First Majestic Silver Corp said on Tuesday four miners died from gas intoxication at its La Encantada Silver Mine in Mexico.
BRIEF-First Majestic reports accident at La Encantada
* Reports an accident occurred at its La Encantada silver mine in state of Coahuila, Mexico
BRIEF-First Majestic Silver total production in Q2 of 2017 from its 6 operating silver mines reached 3.9 mln equivalent ounces of silver
* Total production in Q2 of 2017 from its six operating silver mines reached 3.9 million equivalent ounces of silver
BRIEF-First Majestic to resume operations at La Encantada
* Has reached a tentative agreement with National Union of miners, metallurgists, steelworkers and similar workers of Mexico
BRIEF-First Majestic reports Q1 adjusted earnings $0.02/shr excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
