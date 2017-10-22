Edition:
United States

Freshii Inc (FRII.TO)

FRII.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

5.41CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.05 (-0.92%)
Prev Close
$5.46
Open
$5.46
Day's High
$5.49
Day's Low
$5.40
Volume
51,664
Avg. Vol
132,148
52-wk High
$15.09
52-wk Low
$5.28

Select another date:

Thu, Aug 3 2017

BRIEF-Freshii Inc posts Q2 net loss of $0.01 per share

* Sees fy 2017 annual same-store sales growth for all system-wide stores in range of 3.0% to 4.0%

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Freshii expands into New York City under Walgreens name​

* Freshii Inc - ‍announced expansion of brand into New York City under Walgreens name​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Freshii announces purchase of MHD LLC

* Freshii inc. Announces purchase of mhd, llc - holder of chicago master franchise agreement

BRIEF-Freshii Q1 same store sales rose 6.4 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $4.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Select another date:

Market Views

» More FRII.TO Market Views