FirstRand Ltd (FSRJ.J)

FSRJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

5,319.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-76.00 (-1.41%)
Prev Close
5,395.00
Open
5,436.00
Day's High
5,444.00
Day's Low
5,279.00
Volume
8,473,687
Avg. Vol
11,294,152
52-wk High
5,760.00
52-wk Low
4,325.00

BRIEF-Firstrand to not waive due diligence completion condition on Aldermore deal

* CONFIRMS IT WILL NOT WAIVE CONDITION ON COMPLETION OF DUE DILIGENCE, BUT CAN ELECT TO WAIVE CONDITION ON UNANIMOUS BOARD RECOMMENDATION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

UPDATE 4-UK's Aldermore in talks over $1.3 bln takeover by FirstRand

* Aldermore's shares jump more than 18 pct (Adds industry context)

BRIEF-FirstRand ‍confirms it approached Aldermore on possible offer​

* ‍CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS MADE AN APPROACH TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF ALDERMORE​

British bank Aldermore in deal talks with South Africa's FirstRand

Oct 13 Aldermore Group Plc said on Friday it was in preliminary talks with South Africa's biggest lender by value, FirstRand, about a possible offer for the British lender.

BRIEF-Aldermore says in talks with South Africa's FirstRand over 313p/shr offer

* ‍RECENTLY RECEIVED AN INDICATIVE PROPOSAL FROM FIRSTRAND LIMITED REGARDING A POSSIBLE OFFER​

UPDATE 1-South Africa's FirstRand profit falls short of forecasts

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 7 South African bank FirstRand's annual profit fell short of expectations as a weak economy at home hit both investment and consumer spending.

South Africa's FirstRand profit up 6 pct, misses forecasts

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 7 South African bank FirstRand reported a 6 percent rise in annual profit on Thursday, missing expectations as a weak economy hit both investment and consumer spending.

