Fiera Capital Corp (FSZ.TO)

BRIEF-Fiera Capital announces the redemption of all series of class A shares * Fiera Capital QSSP II Investment Fund and Fiera Capital, as manager of fund, announced they will redeem all series of class A shares of fund on August 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Fiera Capital announces leadership changes to Canadian division * Fiera capital- sylvain roy will continue association with co as special advisor to global management team

BRIEF-Fiera Capital reports appointments in management team * Fiera Capital - ‍announce Jean-Guy Desjardins, chairman of board and chief executive officer, will now assume position of president of Fiera Capital​

BRIEF-Fiera Capital qtrly adjusted net EPS $0.25 * Qtrly assets under management ("aum") reach $122.1 billion, a 25% year-over-year increase