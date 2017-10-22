Edition:
Future Enterprises Ltd (FURE.NS)

FURE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

49.75INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.65 (+1.32%)
Prev Close
Rs49.10
Open
Rs50.40
Day's High
Rs50.60
Day's Low
Rs49.10
Volume
345,969
Avg. Vol
2,223,715
52-wk High
Rs62.20
52-wk Low
Rs14.00

BRIEF-Future Enterprises approves allotment of NCDs worth 250 mln rupees ‍​

* Says approves allotment of NCDs worth 250 million rupees ‍​

BRIEF-Future Retail seeks shareholders' nod for issue of shares worth up to 5 bln rupees

* Seeks shareholders' nod for issue of equity shares worth up to 5 billion rupees on preferential allotment/private placement basis Source text: http://bit.ly/2hYZ1ml Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Future Retail executes term sheet to acquire Hypercity Retail (India)‍​

* Says executed term sheet for acquisition of Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd ‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2wGKSwE Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Future Enterprises approved & allotted NCDs worth up to 1.10 bln rupees

* Says approved & allotted NCDs worth up to 1.10 billion rupees on private placement basis

BRIEF-India's Future Retail gets shareholders' nod for scheme of arrangement

* Gets shareholders' nod for composite scheme of arrangement between co & bluerock eservices pvt ltd & praxis home retail

BRIEF-India's Future Retail clarifies on news item regarding HyperCity deal talks

* Future Retail Ltd clarifies on news item regarding Future Group in talks to buy HyperCity

BRIEF-Future Enterprises seeks shareholders' nod to issue guarantee related to Future Retail obligations

* Seeks shareholders' nod to issue additional guarantee related to obligations of future retail w.r.t. borrowings having value of upto INR 16 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2wxQFH2 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Future Retail June-qtr profit more than doubles

* June quarter profit 1.48 billion rupees versus profit of 705.5 million rupees last year

BRIEF-India's Future Enterprises posts June-qtr loss

* June quarter loss 454.6 million rupees versus profit of 3.15 billion rupees year ago

BRIEF-Future Enterprises sells 9.02 pct of equity share capital of Future Consumer Ltd

* Sold on floor of stock exchange about 150 million equity shares which is 9.02 percent of equity share capital of Future Consumer Ltd

