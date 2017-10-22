Gas Natural SDG SA (GAS.MC)
Mon, Oct 16 2017
CORRECTED-Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday
(Corrects to show Citgroup reiterates Gas Natural neutral rating) The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
Gas Natural picks Edison, 2i Rete Gas for Italy assets: sources
MADRID/MILAN Spain's Gas Natural has approved the sale of its Italian retail business to EDF unit Edison and its distribution network to 2i Rete Gas, two sources said on Wednesday.
UPDATE 1-Gas Natural sells 20 percent of Spanish grid for 1.5 bln euros
MADRID, Aug 3 Spain's Gas Natural said on Thursday it had agreed to sell 20 percent of its Spanish gas distribution assets to a consortium of foreign investors for 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion).
Three funds interested in Spain's Gas Natural's local grid: source
MADRID Three non-Spanish investment funds are interested in acquiring 20 percent of the domestic distribution network owned by Gas Natural, a source taking part in the operation said on Tuesday.
EDP denies talks with Gas Natural over merger
LISBON Energias de Portugal (EDP) denied on Tuesday the existence of negotiations over a possible merger with Spain's Gas Natural.
Exclusive: Spain's Gas Natural targets $40 billion EDP merger - sources
MADRID Spanish power and gas company Gas Natural has approached Portuguese rival EDP about merging to form Europe's fourth biggest utility by market value, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
UPDATE 2-Italgas to bid for Gas Natural's Italian assets to lift market share
MILAN, May 31 Italy's biggest gas distributor Italgas will bid for the Italian assets of Spain's Gas Natural and buy other smaller companies to help it boost its market share by a third, its chief executive said on Wednesday.