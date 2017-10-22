Rallye SA (GENC.PA)
GENC.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
15.71EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.01 (+0.06%)
Prev Close
€15.70
Open
€15.76
Day's High
€15.77
Day's Low
€15.61
Volume
25,890
Avg. Vol
80,093
52-wk High
€22.69
52-wk Low
€14.82
Thu, Jul 27 2017
BRIEF-Rallye net result group share swings to a loss of 131 million euros
* H1 EBITDA EUR 811 MILLION VERSUS EUR 596 MILLION YEAR AGO
REFILE-Market reaches top as orders for Rallye skyrocket
LONDON, May 16 (IFR) - Orders peaked at over €3bn for French holding company Rallye's unrated €350m five-year bond, which is set to price at a 4.375% yield, a telling sign that the investment-grade corporate market is super hot, investors said.
BRIEF-Rallye announces successful bond issuance of 350 million euros
* RALLYE: SUCCESS OF THE €350M BOND ISSUE, WITH A MATURITY ABOVE FIVE YEARS AND A YIELD AT 4.375%
