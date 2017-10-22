Groupe Eurotunnel SE (GETP.PA)
GETP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
10.67EUR
20 Oct 2017
10.67EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.06 (-0.61%)
€-0.06 (-0.61%)
Prev Close
€10.73
€10.73
Open
€10.75
€10.75
Day's High
€10.79
€10.79
Day's Low
€10.63
€10.63
Volume
1,415,710
1,415,710
Avg. Vol
1,287,329
1,287,329
52-wk High
€10.90
€10.90
52-wk Low
€8.00
€8.00
Tue, May 9 2017
Eurotunnel hopes investors get onboard with refi
LONDON, May 9 (IFR) - Eurotunnel is attempting to reduce its debt servicing costs by taking advantage of favourable market conditions, announcing plans to refinance the floating rate portion of its securitised debt pile.
