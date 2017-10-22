Edition:
United States

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (GFG.BA)

GFG.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

94.50ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.70 (+0.75%)
Prev Close
$93.80
Open
$93.80
Day's High
$94.50
Day's Low
$93.60
Volume
778,506
Avg. Vol
587,494
52-wk High
$95.20
52-wk Low
$37.30

Select another date:

Tue, Aug 8 2017

Argentina's Grupo Galicia posts 2nd-quarter profit of $110 mln

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 8 Argentine banking conglomerate Grupo Financiero Galicia SA on Tuesday reported a net profit of 1.8 billion pesos($110.3 million) for the second quarter, 33.5 percent higher than the same period last year.

Continue Reading

Argentina's Grupo Galicia posts Q1 profit of $104 mln

BUENOS AIRES, May 9 Argentine banking conglomerate Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. on Tuesday reported an 18.5 percent increase in first-quarter net profit from the previous year to 1.6 billion pesos ($104 million).

Select another date:

Market Views

» More GFG.BA Market Views