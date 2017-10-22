Gold Fields Ltd (GFIJ.J)
GFIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
5,561.73ZAc
20 Oct 2017
5,561.73ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-6.27 (-0.11%)
-6.27 (-0.11%)
Prev Close
5,568.00
5,568.00
Open
5,470.00
5,470.00
Day's High
5,631.00
5,631.00
Day's Low
5,470.00
5,470.00
Volume
979,551
979,551
Avg. Vol
2,190,030
2,190,030
52-wk High
6,215.00
6,215.00
52-wk Low
3,680.00
3,680.00
Select another date:
Tue, Sep 12 2017
Hummingbird Resources to take wing with Malian gold
LONDON London-listed junior miner Hummingbird Resources is exploring for opportunities and investigating derivatives to manage gold price risk, as it brings online a Malian mine its much bigger previous owner Gold Fields rejected.
BRIEF-Gold Fields announces sale of Darlot mine to Red 5
* Gold Fields Ltd - sale of Darlot mine in Western Australia, through wholly owned unit, to Red 5 Limited for a total consideration of a $18.5 million
UPDATE 2-Gold miners make provisions for possible settlement in lung disease lawsuit
* Mining companies to attend appeal hearing in March (Adds Harmony Gold comment)
Gold Fields, Anglo American provision for lung disease lawsuit
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Gold Fields and global mining group Anglo American have set aside over $130 million between them for a possible settlement with miners who contracted lung diseases at work.
Select another date:
- Resource Sector Digest: Production Delays Are Very Common In The Mining Sector!
- Use These 3 Small Precious Metals Royalty Companies To Ride The Golden Bull
- Gold Miners Could See Massive Gains
- Summaries Of Several Mining Stocks For Investors - Part 3
- Are Gold Miners Signaling A Gold Breakout?
- Gold Fields Limited 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides