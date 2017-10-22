Edition:
United States

Gold Fields Ltd (GFIJ.J)

GFIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

5,561.73ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-6.27 (-0.11%)
Prev Close
5,568.00
Open
5,470.00
Day's High
5,631.00
Day's Low
5,470.00
Volume
979,551
Avg. Vol
2,190,030
52-wk High
6,215.00
52-wk Low
3,680.00

Select another date:

Tue, Sep 12 2017

Hummingbird Resources to take wing with Malian gold

LONDON London-listed junior miner Hummingbird Resources is exploring for opportunities and investigating derivatives to manage gold price risk, as it brings online a Malian mine its much bigger previous owner Gold Fields rejected.

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Gold Fields announces sale of Darlot mine to Red 5

* Gold Fields Ltd - ‍sale of Darlot mine in Western Australia, through wholly owned unit, to Red 5 Limited for a total consideration of a $18.5 million​

UPDATE 2-Gold miners make provisions for possible settlement in lung disease lawsuit

* Mining companies to attend appeal hearing in March (Adds Harmony Gold comment)

Gold Fields, Anglo American provision for lung disease lawsuit

JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Gold Fields and global mining group Anglo American have set aside over $130 million between them for a possible settlement with miners who contracted lung diseases at work.

Select another date:

Market Views

» More GFIJ.J Market Views