Glencore PLC (GLEN.L)

Ukraine allows Glencore to own stake in alumina plant of Russia's Rusal KIEV, Oct 19 Ukraine's anti-monopoly committee has allowed commodities trader Glencore to own a stake in a major Ukrainian alumina refinery controlled by Russia's Rusal, the committee said in a statement on Wednesday.

Glencore says may raise stake in Rosneft in future VERONA Commodities trader Glencore may raise its share in Russian oil major Rosneft in the future, Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg said on Thursday, adding that he saw the stake in Russia's largest oil producer as a long-term investment.

BRIEF-Intesa Sanpaolo CEO says Glencore, QIA loan for Rosneft stake not reimbursed yet * The 5.2 billion euro loan to Glencore and Qatar Investment Authority to help buy a 19.5 percent stake in Rosneft has not been reimbursed yet

UPDATE 1-Glencore to swap Rusal stake for shares in Russia's En+ MOSCOW, Oct 18 Glencore will swap its 8.75 percent stake in Russian aluminium giant Rusal for shares in En+ Group, an aluminium and hydropower group controlled by tycoon Oleg Deripaska, En+ said on Wednesday.

RPT-BRIEF- Glencore-QIA consortium to sell 14.16 pct stake in Rosneft Oil Company * REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT THAT CONSORTIUM HAD CONCLUDED AGREEMENT WITH CEFC CHINA ENERGY COMPANY LTD (CEFC) FOR DISPOSAL BY CONSORTIUM OF A 14.16% STAKE IN ROSNEFT​