Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLEN.NS)

BRIEF-Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets ANDA approval from U.S. FDA for desonide lotion * Gets ANDA approval from U.S. FDA for desonide lotion, 0.05 percent

BRIEF-Jaguar subsidiary Napo and Glenmark pharma sign agreement returning key rights in 141 countries to Napo * Jaguar subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals sign agreement returning key rights in 141 countries to Napo, solidifying Jaguar's global commercial control of Mytesi (Crofelemer), Jaguar's fda-approved human drug

BRIEF-Glenmark Pharma gets ANDA approval for nitroglycerin sublingual tablets * Says receives ANDA approval for nitroglycerin sublingual tablets usp, 0.3 mg, 0.4 mg, and 0.6 mg

BRIEF-Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets ANDA approval for desonide ointment, 0.05 pct * Says Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for desonide ointment, 0.05%

BRIEF-Glenmark pharmaceuticals seeks shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Glenn Saldanha as chairman & MD * Seeks shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Glenn Saldanha as the chairman & managing director

BRIEF-Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets ANDA approval for ointment to treat skin inflammation * Says receives ANDA approval for triamcinolone acetonide ointment usp, 0.1%

BRIEF-Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets ANDA approval for acyclovir ointment USP, 5 pct * Says Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for acyclovir ointment USP, 5%

BRIEF-Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reports positive data in phase 2A study of GBR 830 for treatment of patients with atopic dermatitis * Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reports positive data in a phase 2A study of GBR 830 for the treatment of patients with atopic dermatitis