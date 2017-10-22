Edition:
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLEN.NS)

GLEN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

608.55INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.85 (+0.30%)
Prev Close
Rs606.70
Open
Rs608.50
Day's High
Rs611.00
Day's Low
Rs606.05
Volume
115,727
Avg. Vol
891,262
52-wk High
Rs994.00
52-wk Low
Rs567.80

BRIEF-Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets ANDA approval for aprepitant capsules USP​

* Says ‍Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for aprepitant capsules USP​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2gHsEFg Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets ANDA approval from U.S. FDA for desonide lotion

* Gets ANDA approval from U.S. FDA for desonide lotion, 0.05 percent Source text - http://bit.ly/2frnZGG Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Jaguar subsidiary Napo and Glenmark pharma sign agreement returning key rights in 141 countries to Napo

* Jaguar subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals sign agreement returning key rights in 141 countries to Napo, solidifying Jaguar’s global commercial control of Mytesi (Crofelemer), Jaguar’s fda-approved human drug

BRIEF-Glenmark Pharma gets ANDA approval for nitroglycerin sublingual tablets

* Says receives ANDA approval for nitroglycerin sublingual tablets usp, 0.3 mg, 0.4 mg, and 0.6 mg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets ANDA approval for desonide ointment, 0.05 pct

* Says Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for desonide ointment, 0.05% Source text - http://bit.ly/2w3Zohv Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Glenmark pharmaceuticals seeks shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Glenn Saldanha as chairman & MD

* Seeks shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Glenn Saldanha as the chairman & managing director Source text - http://bit.ly/2x4lXHk Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets ANDA approval for ointment to treat skin inflammation

* Says receives ANDA approval for triamcinolone acetonide ointment usp, 0.1% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets ANDA approval for acyclovir ointment USP, 5 pct

* Says Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for acyclovir ointment USP, 5% Source text - http://bit.ly/2w4yYgk Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reports positive data in phase 2A study of GBR 830 for treatment of patients with atopic dermatitis

* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reports positive data in a phase 2A study of GBR 830 for the treatment of patients with atopic dermatitis

BRIEF-India's Glenmark Pharmaceuticals June qtr consol profit up about 47 pct

* June quarter consol profit 3.33 billion rupees versus profit of 2.27 billion rupees last year

