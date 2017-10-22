Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GOCP.NS)
GOCP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
958.95INR
19 Oct 2017
958.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.10 (-0.63%)
Rs-6.10 (-0.63%)
Prev Close
Rs965.05
Rs965.05
Open
Rs970.00
Rs970.00
Day's High
Rs970.00
Rs970.00
Day's Low
Rs955.00
Rs955.00
Volume
22,837
22,837
Avg. Vol
706,219
706,219
52-wk High
Rs1,083.00
Rs1,083.00
52-wk Low
Rs636.10
Rs636.10
Select another date:
Mon, Jul 31 2017
BRIEF-India's Godrej Consumer Products June-qtr consol PAT down 9 pct
* June quarter consol PAT 2.25 billion rupees versus 2.47 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-Godrej Consumer Products seeks members' nod for 1:1 issue of bonus shares
* Seeks members' nod for 1:1 issue of bonus shares Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qnimho) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Godrej Consumer Products says Nisaba Godrej named executive chairperson at co
* Says Nisaba Godrej named executive chairperson; Adi Godrej to assume chairman emeritus position at co Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qUQBvr) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Godrej Consumer Products March-qtr consol profit rises over 3 fold
* March quarter consol total income from operations 24.89 billion rupees
Select another date: