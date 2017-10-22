Godrej Properties Ltd (GODR.NS)
Mon, Sep 25 2017
BRIEF-Godrej Properties allots NCDs worth 5 bln rupees
* Says alloted NCDs worth 5 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2fsFl9s Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Godrej Properties to consider issuance of unsecured NCDs
* Says to consider and approve issuance of unsecured non-convertible debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Godrej Properties announces JV with Nirmal Ventures for developing residential project
* Says entered into JV with Nirmal Ventures for developing a residential project in Thane west Source text - http://bit.ly/2y0H7lS Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Godrej Properties June qtr consol profit down about 46 pct
* June quarter consol net profit 233.7 million rupees versus profit of 434.7 million rupees last year
BRIEF-India's Godrej Properties adds a new project in Gurgaon
July 6 Godrej Properties Ltd * Says co adds a new project in Gurgaon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Godrej Properties signs agreement to develop housing project in Bangalore
* Says signs development management agreement to develop housing project in Bangalore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Godrej Properties adds new residential project in Sohna, NCR
* Says adds a new residential project in Sohna, NCR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Godrej Properties approves sale of stake in Godrej Investment Advisers Pvt Ltd
* Says approved sale of entire stake in Godrej Investment Advisers Pvt Ltd Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qyba4x) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Godrej Properties posts March-qtr profit
* Consol loss in March quarter last year was 107 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 3.90 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pKl55Z) Further company coverage: