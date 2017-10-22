Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (GOLL4.SA)
BRIEF-Contrarian Capital reports 7.87 pct passive stake in Gol Intelligent Airlines
* Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C reports 7.87 percent passive stake in Gol Intelligent Airlines Inc as of September 28, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2i0xdya) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Brazil's Gol sees Q3 non-recurring operating margins at 12-12.5 pct
* Brazil airline Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA forecasts non-recurring operating margins between 12.0 and 12.5 percent in the third quarter
BRIEF-GOL discloses its preliminary traffic figures for August 2017
* GOL discloses its preliminary traffic figures for August 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Brazil's Gol swings to 2nd quarter loss
SAO PAULO, Aug 9 Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA, Brazil's largest domestic airline, reported a second-quarter net loss of 406.3 million reais ($129.9 million), down from a net profit of 309.5 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.
BRIEF-Gol posts preliminary traffic figures for June 2017
* Gol discloses its preliminary traffic figures for June 2017
Brazil airline Gol sees stronger Q2 margins, profitability
SAO PAULO, July 5 Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes , Brazil's largest domestic airline, said on Wednesday its operating margins and profitability likely rose in the second quarter from the year before.
BRIEF-Gol increases 2017 guidance
* Gol increases 2017 guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Brazil's Gol to reorganize customer loyalty unit for tax purposes: filing
SAO PAULO Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA, Brazil's No. 2 airline, plans to reorganize a customer loyalty subsidiary, tapping significant tax savings from a simplified corporate structure, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.
Patriarch of Brazil airline Gol's founding family convicted of homicide
SAO PAULO Nene Constantino Oliveira, patriarch of the family that created Brazilian airline Gol, has been found guilty of homicide in connection with the 2001 murder of an activist who led a group of squatters occupying land owned by the family, a court in Brasilia said on Friday.