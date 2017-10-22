Edition:
Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR.L)

GPOR.L on London Stock Exchange

627.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-1.00 (-0.16%)
Prev Close
628.00
Open
631.00
Day's High
631.00
Day's Low
624.50
Volume
1,115,615
Avg. Vol
994,833
52-wk High
738.95
52-wk Low
582.00

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Great Portland plans to start redevelopment of Cityside House in Q1 2018​

* ‍Following recent acquisition of Cityside House, working up plans to commence redevelopment in Q1 of 2018​

BRIEF-GPE acquires Cityside and Challenger House

* Great Portland Estates Plc - acquired Freehold Of Land And Buildings from Hermes Investment Management, for £49.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Great Portland sees FY like-for-like rental values flat to down 7.5 pct

* CEO forecasts FY rent values to be flat to down 7.5 percent on a like-for-like basis

BRIEF-Great Portland Estates FY EPRA NAV per share of 799p

* Since year end, lettings of £5.1 million at 2.1% premium to march 2017 erv; further £6.9 million under offer, 2.4% above march 2017 erv

