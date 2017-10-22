Great Panther Silver Ltd (GPR.TO)
1.56CAD
20 Oct 2017
$-0.02 (-1.27%)
$1.58
$1.57
$1.59
$1.55
63,874
97,757
$2.95
$1.48
Thu, Oct 12 2017
BRIEF-Great Panther Silver Q3 gold production increased 8% to 5,848 gold ounces
* Great Panther Silver reports third quarter 2017 production results
BRIEF-Great Panther Silver Ltd reports no effects on Coricancha Mine Complex from earthquake in Peru
* Great Panther Silver reports no effects on coricancha from earthquake in peru
BRIEF-Great Panther Silver reports 6 pct rise in Q2 silver production
* Great Panther Silver reports second quarter 2017 financial results
BRIEF-Great Panther Silver appoints Jim Bannantine as CEO
* Announces appointment of Jim Bannantine as president and CEO, effective August 16.
BRIEF-Great Panther Silver provides permitting update for new tailings storage facility at Topia
* Great Panther Silver provides permitting update for new tailings storage facility at Topia
BRIEF-Great Panther Silver reports Q2 production results
* Great Panther Silver reports second quarter 2017 production results
BRIEF-Great Panther Silver provides update on Coricancha acquisition
* Great Panther Silver provides update on Coricancha acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Great Panther Silver finalized acquisition of CMC in Peru
* Great Panther Silver provides update on coricancha acquisition
BRIEF-Great Panther Silver completes commissioning of Topia processing plant and resumes full production
* Great Panther Silver completes commissioning of Topia processing plant and resumes full production
BRIEF-Great Panther Silver Q1 earnings per share $ 0.02
* Great Panther Silver reports first quarter 2017 financial results