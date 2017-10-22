Grainger PLC (GRI.L)
GRI.L on London Stock Exchange
272.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
272.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-2.80 (-1.02%)
-2.80 (-1.02%)
Prev Close
274.80
274.80
Open
274.30
274.30
Day's High
275.10
275.10
Day's Low
271.70
271.70
Volume
325,274
325,274
Avg. Vol
849,168
849,168
52-wk High
276.60
276.60
52-wk Low
214.30
214.30
BRIEF-Grainger expects to report FY adjusted earnings of approaching 70 mln STG
* FY SALES OF VACANT PROPERTIES HAVE BEEN ACHIEVED AT C.2% AHEAD OF SEPTEMBER 2016 YEAR END VACANT POSSESSION VALUE
BRIEF-Grainger to acquire Private Rented Sector, build-to-rent development at Gore Street In Salford
* £80M BUILD-TO-RENT SCHEME IN SALFORD TO DELIVER 375 PRS HOMES
BRIEF-Grainger's Grip REIT joint venture agrees to acquire 139 home build
* SAYS ITS GRIP REIT JOINT VENTURE WITH APG HAS AGREED TO FORWARD FUND AND ACQUIRE 139 HOME BUILD TO RENT FROM HIGH STREET GROUP FOR £30.5M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
Britain's Grainger first-half profit rises
May 19 Grainger Plc, Britain's largest listed residential landlord, reported a 13 percent rise in first-half profit and said strong trading would continue over the second half.
BRIEF-Grainger half-year earnings rise
* HY net rental income up 11 pct to 20.0 mln stg (HY16: 18 mln stg)
