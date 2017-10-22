Edition:
Growthpoint Properties Ltd (GRTJ.J)

GRTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

2,525.22ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-19.78 (-0.78%)
Prev Close
2,545.00
Open
2,550.00
Day's High
2,554.00
Day's Low
2,508.00
Volume
9,039,786
Avg. Vol
7,551,983
52-wk High
2,817.00
52-wk Low
2,361.00

BRIEF-Growthpoint Properties full-year HEPS at 179.66 c/shr

* FY TOTAL REVENUE 10,755 MILLION RAND VERSUS 10,219 MILLION RAND

BRIEF-South Africa's Competition Commission provides key decisions on mergers, acquisitions

* Approved, without conditions deal where Trireme intends to acquire Growthpoint in respect of property letting enterprise known as grayston shopping centre

