Garware Wall Ropes Ltd (GRWL.NS)
GRWL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
895.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.25 (-0.47%)
Prev Close
Rs900.20
Open
Rs900.00
Day's High
Rs910.00
Day's Low
Rs885.00
Volume
2,008
Avg. Vol
19,950
52-wk High
Rs994.85
52-wk Low
Rs487.00
BRIEF-India's Garware Wall Ropes June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter profit 259.9 million rupees versus profit 198.1 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Garware Wall Ropes signs MoU with Aero-T for manufacture of advanced aerostats
* Co and Israel's Aero-T ink MoU to explore mutual co-operation for manufacturing advanced aerostats for Indian defence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Garware Wall Ropes March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 196.4 million rupees versus 172.8 million rupees year ago
