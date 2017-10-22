Edition:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N)

GS.N on New York Stock Exchange

244.73USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$4.74 (+1.98%)
Prev Close
$239.99
Open
$242.95
Day's High
$245.25
Day's Low
$240.73
Volume
725,309
Avg. Vol
697,520
52-wk High
$255.10
52-wk Low
$172.51

UK Court of Appeal refuses Libyan SWF right to appeal in Goldman case

LONDON, Oct 20 Britain's Court of Appeal has refused Libya's $67 billion sovereign wealth fund the right to appeal against the 2016 judgment handed down by Britain's High Court in the fund's $1.2 billion case against Goldman Sachs.

UPDATE 1-In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO says to spend more time in Frankfurt

LONDON, Oct 19 Goldman Sachs chief executive Lloyd Blankfein is planning to spend a lot more time in Frankfurt, he said on Thursday, as the Wall Street bank pushes ahead with plans to make the German city a major base after Britain leaves the European Union.

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs redeems outstanding depositary shares

* Goldman Sachs announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interest in its 5.95% non-cumulative preferred stock, Series I

Goldman's fledgling consumer bank draws questions from curious analysts

As Goldman Sachs Group Inc has unveiled more details about its strategy and financial targets to satisfy investor demands, Wall Street's attention has turned to a business so small and new that there may not be much to disclose.

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs announces launch of proposed public offering

* Goldman Sachs - ‍on October 18, co announced launch of a proposed public offering of depositary shares - SEC filing​

BRIEF-Hastings says stake controlled by Goldman Sachs cut to about 11.6 pct​

* INDIRECT INTEREST IN CO'S SHARES HELD BY LIMITED PARTNERS OF HASTINGS A AND HASTINGS B HAVE BEEN CONVERTED INTO DIRECT HOLDINGS IN COMPANY​

Breakingviews - Goldman pips Morgan Stanley on style not substance

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Goldman Sachs pipped Morgan Stanley on style in the third quarter, but not on substance. Lloyd Blankfein’s firm cranked out $2 billion of earnings in the three months to the end of September, at an annualized return on equity of 10.9 percent. That bested the 9.6 percent showing of Goldman’s main Wall Street rival – the first time this year that it has come out ahead. Morgan Stanley boss James Gorman, though, has crafted a more attractive-looking business

Goldman results top Wall Street view on smaller drop in bond trading

Goldman Sachs Group Inc beat Wall Street estimates on a smaller-than-expected revenue decline at its struggling bond trading unit, gains in its private equity investments and higher fees from dealmaking.

