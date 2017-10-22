Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc (GS.TO)
GS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
16.09CAD
20 Oct 2017
16.09CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.27 (+1.71%)
$0.27 (+1.71%)
Prev Close
$15.82
$15.82
Open
$15.85
$15.85
Day's High
$16.20
$16.20
Day's Low
$15.85
$15.85
Volume
61,262
61,262
Avg. Vol
81,530
81,530
52-wk High
$19.93
$19.93
52-wk Low
$14.39
$14.39
BRIEF-Gluskin Sheff + Associates estimate assets under management at $8.9 billion
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc - estimated assets under management as at September 30, 2017, were $8.9 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 and special dividend of $0.85
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 and special dividend of $0.85 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Gluskin Sheff + Associates says received a ruling in previously announced binding arbitration proceedings between co and its co-founders
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc- received a ruling in previously announced binding arbitration proceedings between company and its co-founders
BRIEF-Gluskin Sheff + Associates qtrly earnings per share $0.19
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc announces third quarter fiscal 2017 results
