GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.L)

GlaxoSmithKline adult shingles vaccine wins U.S. approval Oct 20 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved GlaxoSmithKline's Shingrix shingles vaccine for use in adults aged 50 and over, a move widely expected after an advisory panel to the agency last month voted unanimously to recommend its approval, the company announced on Friday.

GlaxoSmithKline's shingles vaccine gets approval in Canada Canadian health regulators have approved GlaxoSmithKline's key shingles vaccine, the company said on Friday.

Breakingviews - Pfizer and Glaxo may find romance over the counter LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Painkillers and pile cream: these are either the recipe for a terrible night in, or a potentially good corporate deal. Pfizer, the $215 billion U.S. drugmaker, has tasked investment banks with looking into a spinoff or sale of its consumer-goods division, which makes Advil and Preparation H. New GlaxoSmithKline boss Emma Walmsley would be well placed to offer a home.

BRIEF-GlaxoSmithKline receives approval for Benlysta in Japan for treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus * ‍JAPANESE MHLW APPROVED BENLYSTA FOR TREATMENT OF ADULT PATIENTS WITH SLE WHO ARE INADEQUATE RESPONDERS TO EXISTING THERAPIES​ Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Theravance Biopharma highlights positive results from impact study of Trelegy Ellipta * Theravance Biopharma highlights positive headline results from impact study of Trelegy Ellipta announced by Glaxosmithkline and Innoviva